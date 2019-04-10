Abia Onyike

The governorship election held on March 9, 2019, in Ebonyi State has come and gone but the anxieties and tension generated therefrom continue to reverberate through the entire landscape till date.

Even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the incumbent governor, Chief David Umahi, the winner with about 393,000 votes as against the 91,000 allocated to the All Progressives Comgress (APC) candidate, Sen. Soni Ogbuoji, the state was instantly thrown into mourning and despair. The land of Ebonyi looked like a graveyard as an atmosphere of gloom pervaded the air. Instead of the normal celebrations, which accompany the announcement of election results, Ebonyians wore long faces.

Citizens discussed in small groups, beer parlours, marketplaces, motor parks and along the streets about how the elections were manipulated. It was a terrible case of electoral robbery. Ebonyians were not only worried, they were enveloped by morbid fear as to what would happen to them in the next four years under Umahi’s lawless, authoritarian and totalitarian government.

On March 12, 2019, Ogbuoji rejected the results of the election, describing it as a sham. He equally indicated his desire to challenge the results of the election at the Election Petitions Tribunal. A prominent Ebonyi citizen and APC chieftain, Dr. Paul Okorie, has called for a probe into the activities of the INEC in the just-concluded elections in the state. Okorie, who made the call on March 13, 2019, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), accused the electoral body of performing below expectations in the conduct of the elections. He alleged that INEC colluded with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to commit election fraud in the state. His statement was not an exaggeration at all.

In their own press briefing, which was published in the Vanguard newspaper of March 18, 2019, the APC House of Assembly candidates in Ebonyi State in the election, led by Engr. Jude Okpor, stated that: “there were massive irregularities, characterised by multiple voting, as PDP thugs and jobbers used stockpiled PVCs, which were released to them by INEC officials prior to the election. In most cases, the use of card readers was abandoned while manual accreditation was used, which resulted in multiple thumb-printing of un-used ballot papers in favour of PDP, leading to the invalidation of valid votes of APC candidates.

“Several cases of intimidation, assault, abduction of APC members and arrest of their House of Assembly candidates were witnessed in all the 24 state constituencies in Ebonyi. The situation during the elections was like a civil war as security agents and PDP thugs, in connivance with INEC officials, were used to hijack sensitive materials to unknown places, where results were written in favour of PDP.”

During the campaign proper, it was manifestly clear that Umahi’s electoral fortunes were dwindling on a daily basis. He had several groups to contend with. He lost the favour of the working class in the state based on the way he treated civil servants. Traders and artisans who were suffocated by his excessive tax regime vowed to vote him out. Retirees whom he described as “deadwoods” and withheld their gratuities since 2015 campaigned against his re-election. Okada/Keke riders and other transporters joined Ogbuoji’s campaign team.

Umahi was rejected by teachers, academics, professionals, students, youths, women groups and technicians for his anti-people policies. His last-minute efforts to beg these groups at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre failed woefully. It was the realisation of this unfavourable situation that led to Umahi’s deadly desperation.

It is a positive development now that Ogbuoji and other aggrieved candidates have filed their petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal, in order to seek legal redress for the ahistorical electoral crimes committed against Ebonyi people. Ogbuoji’s style of politics is never one of do-or-die. He believes in politics of peaceful engagement. The orchestrated campaign of calumny sponsored by the PDP government that he was bought over by Umahi will soon evaporate. Many of his supporters who were disappointed at the turn of events and were tempted to buy into the false propaganda will soon be re-assured that Ogbuoji will never compromise the mandate of the people. Ogbuoji’s political pedigree remains noble and great. The only difference is that he did not want to manifest the same degree of desperation demonstrated by Umahi.

As things stand now, Umahi may have known he never won any election. Perhaps, the Election Petitions Tribunal will prove us right or wrong, in no distant time. Since he was declared winner in the stage-managed election, he has never celebrated. Rather, he has reportedly embarked on a vicious cycle of witch-hunting to fish out those who might have betrayed him during the election among his appointees, supporters and henchmen. He openly blames them for the loss of the elections in their polling units and wards, allegedly using the actual result sheets which INEC did not announce. He is said to be deeply disturbed that he bought the votes with his money. Political appointees in the state are to forgo two months of their salaries as punishment for their poor showing in the elections. He recently lambasted STAs and TAs for allowing the APC to win in 336 polling units in some parts of the state where they were fully in charge.

I cannot end this piece without saluting the vibrant forces of our great party, the APC, and its dynamic leadership in Ebonyi State. There have been allegations and counter-allegations of internal sabotage, betrayal and treachery, which they claimed contributed to the loss of the elections. My own attitude to the whole saga is that we need peace, unity, solidarity and tranquility to face the challenges ahead. Let our individual consciences be our judge. After elections, the best strategy is to embark on internal reconciliation, as opposed to altercations. Ebonyians who demonstrated their undiluted support for the party during the elections need some form of succour and hope, which internal wrangling cannot provide.

Ebonyians should go about their normal business as we await the outcome of the petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal. If the tribunal nullifies the elections, based on compelling forensic evidence of electoral malfeasance, then Ebonyians will rejoice and reclaim their mandate. The victory of falsehood over truth can only be temporary. It can never endure forever.

•Onyike wrote from

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State