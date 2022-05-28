Former representative of Afikpo North/East State Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mrs Maria Ude Nwachi; popular known as Afikpo Chic, spoke with MAGNUS EZE on the unfolding political scenario in the country including her belief that Dr. Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, would be the best thing to happen to the state, next year.

Many people believe that a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, does not have the ‘grounded’ experience in politics. What do you think?

Assuming by well-grounded, you mean being experienced in all the reasons Nigeria is regressing, rather than progressing, then not being well-grounded in Nigerian politics is actually in the positive and not in the negative. Over 99 per cent of Nigerian politicians are products of the system. It is rare to see someone that has emerged from outside the system. I knew nothing about politics when I was elected, I went in and served and served and even forgot to serve myself. I practice Service Politics, and we are highly likely to be blessed with someone with the same mindset in the person of ICO (Ifeanyichukwuma Odii). I honestly see Odii as Maria on speed, Maria at the highest level possible. So, you can imagine what will happen. It seems too good to be true that we are going to get such a governor; but it is very possible and then Ebonyi will rejoice.

How true is the allegation, that Odii is being used by the incumbent governor to destabilise and weaken PDP in the state ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election?

When you have capacity, especially in a young state like Ebonyi, where men of Odii’s height are rare, it attracts awe and all manner of speculations. Odii is a legitimate member of PDP. As Igbo say, nwata kpaa nnukwu nku, asi na okpara ya na ohia ojoo (When a child fetches good firewood, people would say he/she fetched it in an evil forest).

About 13 governorship aspirants are set to slug it out on the platform of the PDP in the state. Why do you think Odii can pull through?

The best thing that will happen to Ebonyi and Nigeria at large is to have this young man as a governor of a state. He is highly compassionate, respectful, regardful, magnanimous, considerate, and very thoughtful. He does not look down on nobody and does not discriminate. He wants A, B and C to be on the same table. Odii will create wealth. Hence, human development will be numerous for him. He has proven his capacity in that regard. He has everything it takes to make a great leader. He will make Ebonyi the envy of Africa and beyond, as he is also a conceptual sage and construction genius. There is one area you cannot deny that our current governor, David Nweze Umahi, did very well, and that is in construction. No matter how you feel about him, this is one area I love so much about Umahi. Now looking about all these aspirants, Odii is the only one that has the capacity and knowledge to continue where Umahi left off. Odii is in construction, not just in any construction, he operates at an international level. If we do not have a capable hand to continue with Umahi’s construction wizardry, the result will be most unpleasant. A lot of our powerful politicians see people as tools, not as human beings. They trample upon the down-trodden and those they feel lack the wherewithal to fight back. Odii is the opposite of that. He is a highly appreciative person and his empathy level is very high. What I love most about his personality is his lack of negative ego. He does not feel too big for anyone. He is very approachable and relatable. He has excess goodwill and all the ingredients needed to clinch the number one seat in the state.

But since Odii hails from Ebonyi South just like the current Governor, will his aspiration not negate the ‘natural’ zoning arrangement in Ebonyi?

I’m personally and completely against zoning. I have always been against zoning as I equate it with mediocrity. I will support anyone I believe that has the capacity to win the election and to lead us effectively. I would not care where they come from. I am reminded that every zone has taken its turn, and so the governorship can start from anywhere in 2023. But even if it were not so, I will still want the best to clinch the position no matter where they come from, and as it is now, Odii is levels above the others, in all ramifications.

What really makes you think Odii can win the Ebonyi governorship election?

Election is no joke. Election is like a self-gifted sickness, this sickness will go on until election result is announced. If you win, you will be cured; if you lose, you might need to be admitted to the hospital for a better care. It might even lead to an early demise. Having experienced election, not once, but twice, I pretty much have an idea how Nigerian elections work now and what you need to win or to be declared winner. If you come out to run any election in Nigeria, especially gubernatorial, without being fully prepared, then you have simply chosen to punish yourself, unless there is an ulterior motive that will favour you after your loss. I would not be supporting Odii if he was not fully prepared. He is fully able. He has all the ingredients and more of a man running for the number one seat in the state.

Elections in Nigeria is not about who is good or who is bad, it is not about a political party, it is not personal, it is not a village meeting to elect a head, it is not about fruitless lamentations, and wails. And it is certainly not about sentiments. It is self-interest and capacity only. And in the person of Odii, we have someone who is very good, very kind and thoughtful, who has the capacity and wherewithal to win and also be declared winner.

What was your experience when you ran for elections?

I am one of the handful of Nigerians who won election outside the establishment. And in my own case, it was my first time-from an unknown party, powered by massive votes from the people. But even with all the overwhelming votes, I might have even made number eight and they will declare the real number eight winner and the masses will wail from here till Jericho and nothing will happen. Life will go on. Having the capacity and wherewithal to win and be declared winner is everything. Odii has the capacity to make sure the masses won’t wail, that their votes to him will count. That Ebonyians will rejoice in the end. If you are not capable of protecting the votes the masses gave you, you will be breaking your heart and the hearts of the people, as they are helpless in fighting these hardened riggers. In this regard, Odii is like an iron, nothing will happen to his votes. He has the capacity. Do not depend on external forces to win your election. I did that in 2019, I had acceptability of the masses but did not have the capacity to protect that. I depended on APC giving PDP a fight for me in my tiny party to sail through. Well it turned out APC Ebonyi in 2019 was all mouth and nothing else. In the end, only one party was totally in charge and dictated the tune. Now, Odii is not depending on external forces but his own capacity and the goodwill of the masses towards him. And that is how it should be.

