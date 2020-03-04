Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped one Cosmos Idam at his farm in Amuzu Ezeke Amasiri in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Idam is the younger brother to a one-time member of the old Imo State House of Assembly and former Commissioner in the state, Mr Gabriel Idam.

Idam was reportedly kidnapped around 12 noon on Wednesday while working at his farm in the area.

A source in the community told Daily Sun that the kidnappers have contacted the family and made a ransom demand of 10 million naira.

The source said the kidnappers told the victim’s family that they would kill the victim if they fail to pay the ransom at the stipulated time.

A member of the family who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said they were deeply worried over the incident, adding that the family could not provide the kind of money the kidnappers were demanding for as ransom.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) for Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said she was yet to be notified on the matter.

Odah, noting that kidnapping is a serious crime, wondered why stakeholders from the area were yet to report the matter to the police, stressing that the Command should not be blamed if it engages in indiscriminate arrests to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.