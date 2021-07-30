From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi government, yesterday, handed over six schools to the Catholic Church in the state.

A memorandum of understanding for the hand over was signed by both parties during the groundbreaking of permanent site of King David Gifted Academy which took place in Abakaliki.

The five schools handed are King David Gifted Academy, Vocational College, Government Technical College, Agba, Government Technical College, Afikpo and Government Technical College, Abakaliki.

Governor David Umahi while handing over the schools to the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, Dr. Michael Okoro, blamed moral decadence and other societal ills in the country on loss of moral education which missionaries brought to Nigeria.

He said “part of the problems of the society is that the moral education the missionaries brought to us, is no longer there. Part of the problems is that we have abandoned God and quest for other things.

“We started to dream a dream on how to raise excellent children, how to have something special that Ebonyi will be known for and God told us to start what may be called King David Gifted Academy.”

