From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has named the newly built Ebonyi Olympic Stadium after the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Abacha was the Head of State who approved the creation of Ebonyi State among other states on October 1, 1996.

The Goverment also named a road at the New Goverment House called the Centenary City Ring Road after a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

According to the government, naming the stadium and the road after Abacha and Anyim was a way of honouring them for their individual contributions to the development and growth of the state.

Chooks Oko, Special Assistant, to Governor Umahi on Media and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement after the Executive Council Meeting.

The statement reads: “Exco approved naming the Olympic Stadium after Sani Abacha and naming Centenary City ring road after Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim. It shall be named and called Anyim Pius Anyim Centenary City Ring Road.”

Oko equally disclosed that the exco had equally approved the renaming of a primary school in Uburu, the home town of the Governor after him.

“Exco received a request from the Commissioner for Education for the renaming of Agabi Primary school to David Nweze Umahi University Primary School, Uburu. This request is in consideration of the plight of the staff of DUNUHS who are requesting a standard school for their children around the school. This will help them settle within the community and render their services to the masses always.” part of the statement reads