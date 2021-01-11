From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state by hoodlums.

The command disclosed that three police officers on duty were gunned down by the hoodlums during the attack.

Police public relations officer in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Abakaliki, capital of the state, said the hoodlums attacked the station on Friday night.

Odah disclosed that the command had launched a manhunt for the hoodlums and urged anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hoodlums to reach out to the command, stressing that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be brought to book.

She said: “Three policemen were killed during the attack. We don’t know the identity of the attackers yet, and we are calling on the public to provide information to the police in order to hunt them down.”

It was gathered that a certain woman whose house was close to the station was also died from stray bullets from the hoodlums.

A source in Onueke told our reporter that the hoodlums, after killing the officers, set the station ablaze and equally burnt all the operational vehicles and motorcycles of the police within the premises of the station and made away with two AK-47 rifles.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Boarder Peace in the state, Stanley Emegha, said that government was shocked by the incident, adding that the governor has directed the security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the crime within 48 hours and ensure their prosecution.