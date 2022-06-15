From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chief Francis Nwifuru has said that the primary election that produced him as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was free, fair and without any form of rancour.

He also dismissed claims in some quarters that a parallel gubernatorial primary election of the party was held in the state.

The two-time Speaker stated this on Wednesday while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

He expressed optimism that with the level of support and solidarity being enjoyed by his candidature across the state, his swearing-in as the next governor of Ebonyi State come May 29th, 2023 beckons.

According to him, Ebonyi State was one of the states that had a successful gubernatorial primary election. He disclosed that it was only Julius Ali Ucha that petitioned the congress, which he said had been treated.

“There was nothing like parallel Congresses in Ebonyi APC. There was no petition from Ebonyi State. Only Julius Ucha submitted a petition and it has been treated.

“Ebonyi is one of the five states without petition. I am a candidate for the APC in the state. And by the grace of God, I will be sworn in on May 29th, 2023. It is better you tell everybody the truth and the party you belong to. I am in APC, Ebonyi is APC and will vote for APC in 2023,” he said.

