From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru , yesterday, said the primary that produced him as gubernatorial flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was free, fair, credible and without any form of rancour.

The two-time speaker stated this, yesterday, in an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, dismissing claims of a parallel party primary and insisted he was the authentic candidate for the party in the state.

He expressed optimism that with the level of support and solidarity enjoyed by his candidature across the state, his swearing in as next Ebonyi State governor on May 29, 2023 beckons.

“There was nothing like parallel congresses in Ebonyi APC. There was no petition from Ebonyi State. Only Julius Ucha submitted petition and it has been treated. Ebonyi is one of the five states without petition. I am the candidate of APC in the state and by the grace of God, I will be sworn in on May 29, 2023. It is better you tell everybody the truth and the party you belong to. I am in APC, Ebonyi is APC and will vote for APC in 2023,” he said.

