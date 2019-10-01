Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has come under attack over order banning aides, public officers and employees against criticising the government.

Spokesperson of the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (OESID), Pascal Oluchukwu, in a statement in Abuja, said the gag order demonstrated Umahi’s lack of grasp of the letter and spirit of the Nigerian constitution.

Spokesperson for Governor Umahi on New Media, Francis Nwaze, had issued a statement warning government employees to refrain from making uncomplimentary remarks against the government and threatening outright dismissal of whoever flouts the order.

But Olochukwu said the governor should respect the laws and regulations enshrined in the constitution, warning that any attempt to silence the voices of the people will be resisted.

“The gag order did not only violate the constitution which Governor Umahi has sworn to uphold and defend, but also brings to the fore his thoughtless sycophancy and ignominious search for attention and gratuitous commendation.

“Within the context of this constitutional provision, Governor Umahi has got no power to deny the people of Ebonyi state from expressing their opinions on anything and anyone

“There are libel legislations, security and confidentiality disclosures that are guided by the laws of the land, and when anyone infringes on these provisions, the law would be the one to take its course and remedy the situation

“But once there are justifiable grounds to hold and express an opinion on anyone, no government or governor should have the powers to truncate the guarantees enshrined in our constitution

“The intimidation on the good people of Ebonyi must stop; each and everyone is entitled to hold and express an opinion on anything. So, Governor Umahi, should stop the charade of banning Ebonyi public officers and employees from holding and expressing their opinions. It is part of their fundamental human rights guaranteed under the laws of our country,” Olochukwu said.