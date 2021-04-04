Ebonyi State indigenes in Lagos under the aegis of Development Association of Ebonyi State (DAES) have condemned the trend of interstate boundary disputes and communal conflicts in the state.

Rising from a general meeting in Lagos, the body noted that communal clashes and boundary conflicts had become issues of great concern to every well-meaning citizen of Ebonyi State both at home and in the Diaspora.

The statement followed the recent incident in the state where hundreds of innocent lives were mindlessly killed or maimed with properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

In a communiqué signed by the President of the association, Mayor Dr. Felix Amah Nnachi; (BOT) Chairman Comrade Emmanuel Chukwu, and General Secretary, Barr. Lawrence K. Nweke, the group asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the relevant authorities especially the National Boundary Commission in managing the conflicts, while continuing the search for permanent solutions to the prevalent boundary issues between Ebonyi State and her neighbouring states of Benue and Cross River respectively.