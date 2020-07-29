Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 20-year-old girl, Chioma Dioke, yesterday narrated how kidnappers forced her elder brother to have sexual intercourse with her inside bush called Sambisa forest located in Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Chioma, her brother and another victim had gone to Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for business purposes before they were kidnapped and held hostage for five days before Police came to their rescue.

Chioma, a native of Nsukka in Enugu State and the two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to sell their goods which included Indomie noddles, pampers and power oil. The business involved a modality in which the people of the community were investing money and were receiving high amounts as their returns. However, the owner of the investment business reportedly ran away from the community with the payments made by their customers without the knowledge of Chioma and her brother. In anger, the youths abducted Chioma and her colleagues and held them hostage in the bush.

Narrating her ordeals to journalists at the state police command in Abakaliki after her rescue from the kidnappers’ den, Chioma said she was repeatedly raped by boys from the community while others used hands, rods and sticks and inserted into her private part.