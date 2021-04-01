From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, has charged security agencies to apprehend those responsible for the killing of innocent citizens in Egedegede, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

Edwin, in a statement, on Thursday, expressed shock over the incident and called on the Ebonyi State government and the security agencies to take proactive steps to protect citizens.

He also urged security agencies to explore the “traces of the sponsors” of the attacks which the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, mentioned in his address to journalists during anon-the-spot visit to Egedegede in the aftermath of the killings, to track down the perpetrators.

The lawmaker, who represents Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, in the National Assembly, called on the government, as well as security to enforce the presidential order prohibiting herdsmen and other unauthorized persons from carrying AK-47 rifles.

According to him,”I received with shock the sad news of the killing of about 25 members of my constituency on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021 by suspected herdsmen who wielded AK 47 rifles. This sad incident took place in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amezu and Umuhuali all around Egedegede in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

” As someone who places the highest value on human lives, I am worried that human beings could easily take away the lives of innocent fellow human beings like they did to my constituents without the slightest provocation.

“In the same vein, I charge Ebonyi State Government and security agencies to take proactive security measures like activation of the operation of the long announced forest guards; enforcement of the presidential order on AK47-wielding herdsmen in Ebonyi State”.

He noted that ” if some or all of these proactive security measures were taken immediately after the overnight vacation of ‘all the herdsmen in Ishielu local government which the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, reported and described to journalists as ‘very shocking’, these senseless killing of innocent Ebonyi citizens could have been prevented; and the precious lives of the victims saved.”

Edwin added that it is imperative for the government to take proactive measures, as well as ensure

effective intelligence-gathering, to protect lives and property in Ebonyi State.