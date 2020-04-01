Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly (EBHA), Chris Usulor, has declared his intention to run for the office of governor of Ebonyi State in 2023.

Usulor, who is serving a third term in the Assembly, is representing Ezza South constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Usulor is one of the sons of late Chief Vincent Obasi Usulor, a former senator who represented Ebonyi Central (1999-2003).

Usulor was first elected into the Assembly in 2011.

In a brief statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the lawmaker, however, said he was still consulting with relevant stakeholders in the state concerning his ambition.

In a reaction, a member of the Assembly who begged not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak for the House, dismissed Usulor’s guber ambition as a mere joke.

He said the Ezza South representative risks suspension if he makes any serious moves towards his declaration.

“Hon. Usulor is not serious. He is joking. You know today is April Fool Day. So, I want to believe that he is merely joking. However, if he goes beyond the Facebook declaration to make any serious moves concerning that, he will surely incur serious problems both from the House and the executive arm of the government. So, let’s leave it at that.”