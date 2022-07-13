From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the July 30th local goverment and councilorship elections in Ebonyi state, 39 aspirants have obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship nomination forms to contest chairmanship positions in the 13 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoro-emegha, disclosed this in Abakaliki, adding that the number of aspirants confirmed the wide acceptability of the party in the state

He stated this while receiving a chairmanship aspirant from Afikpo South,Chima Ekumankana, who was at the party’s state office to submit his forms.

Chief Emegha who announced that his party will be holding its primaries between 22nd and 23rd of this month, stressed that only credible candidates will emerge from the primaries.

He expressed optimism that APC will record massive victory in the election.

“Although Ebonyi state has 13 Local Government Areas, 39 persons have purchased forms to contest the chairmanship position in their various areas. This goes to show that there is strong affinity between the People of Ebonyi and APC as the leading political party in Nigeria”.

“From every indication, this Local Government Elections is going to be the most peaceful, transparent, free and fair exercise ever witnessed because every political party will participate and whosoever the masses choose will win, be it APC, PDP, APGA or Labour Party”.

“Going by this, we will field only candidates whose enviable credentials are in the public domain so that the electorate can trust them and vote for them.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairmanship aspirant from for Afikpo south Local Government Area, Chima Ekumankama, promised to deepen the developmental trajectory of Governor David Umahi if elected by promoting the cause of peace, unity and progress among his people.

The aspirant was accompanied by a mammoth crowd drawn from the 11 wards that make up the council area.