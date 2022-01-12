From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A sixty-year-old man, Mr Uguru Ugbo, from Ohagewaka Izzi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has reportedly killed his two grandchildren.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect went on to commit suicide by hanging following the double murders.

Sources from the community gave the children’s names as Godspower and Saviour Ugbo, both below five years old.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘It happened yesterday. He strangled them to death. Another grandchild, Chimdirim Ugbo, was also found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,’ one of the sources who pleaded anonymity said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Loveth Odah, explained that the suspect allegedly hung himself on a rope at the back of his house after allegedly committing the crime.

She added that ‘the Commissioner of Police had ordered discreet investigations into the matter with the survivor as a person of interest to the police.’