From From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, yesterday, assured the people of Ebonyi State that Federal Government will ensure diligent investigation into the killings in Egedegede Community in Ishielu local government area as well as the killings in Effium community in Ohauwkwu Local Government Area.

The vice president gave the assurance when he visited the affected communities in company of Governor David Umahi and security agencies.

Osibanjo, who condemned the killings also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

He assured that government would ensure adequate compensation of victims and the communities.

Governor Umahi commended the vice president for visiting to see for himself the level of destruction and killings perpetrated by suspected herdsmen.

He said there could have been violent reprisal but for his urgent intervention and the efforts of security agents. Umahi who described the attack as unprovoked, stated that the incident must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to book to give justice to the victims and re-affirm confidence in the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

He appealed to the vice president to ensure the investigation of the document which detailed the phone conversation among the attackers which was handed over to him by leaders of the community.

He warned that failure to investigate the killings and bring the attackers to justice might trigger violent retaliation which he said would not augur well for the unity of the nation. Umahi also appealed to the FG to release N3 billion and other relief materials for victims of Effium intra-communal war.

“NEMA should know that Ebonyi is part of Nigeria. They should not wait to be invited. They should come with relief materials. We need N3 billion for the rehabilitation of Effium and the victims of the war,” he said.