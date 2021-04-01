From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to avenge the deaths of those killed in the Ebonyi massacre recently, insisting that its vigilantte outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) is ready for the mission.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful in a statement, pointed out that leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu had always envisaged a day like this will come, informing why he established the security outfit.

Part of the statement read ” But we assure them that these genocides will not go unpunished. Our gallant ESN personnel will respond proportionately. We are prepared for them,we knew a time like this will come, and that was why our proactive Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu floated ESN ahead of time to defend Biafrans against these blood suckers.

“Again, we vow that ESN will avenge the blood of the innocent Biafrans spilled by these demons from Sahel. But woe betide any hypocrite in DSS, police or military uniform that will rise to their defense when ESN pays them back in their own coin.

“Where are the South East and South South Govs and their 2023 madness now that their citizens are slaughtered like fowls? Where is the weeping Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as rice farmers in Adani have become games for Fulani herdsmen.

” Where is Ohanaeze Ndigbo and their leadership, prof Gorge Obiozor and co? Where is the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma? Where is Joe Igbokwe now Lagos state gutter cleaner that his kinsmen are slaughtered less honourably than cows.

“The die is cast. That dark moment that our Leader saw many years ago has finally dawned. Those who want ESN outlawed should provide alternative now that the Killers are on the prowl.” The statement concludes.