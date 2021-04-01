From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has sounded a note of warning to the perpetrators of the recent killings in Ebonyi State, sternly speaking that Ndigbo would no longer tolerate what happened there again.

Iwuanyanwu who spoke in anger during an ward bestowed on him by the Nigeria Patriotic Youths Against Corruption and Transparency Initiative in Owerri yesterday, maintained that Igbos have always chosen the part of peace but warned that any further attack will leave them no choice than to resort to self defence.

The elder statesman has also threatened all those behind the attack not to take the quietness of Ndigbo for cowardice just as he maintained the part of peace chosen by the zone was to avoid the sad experience of the civil war.

Iwuanyanwu who boasted that his age is no barrier to what he could offer should such a repeat again however advised that the best way out of the present challenge in the country is restructuring.

To further avert the recurrence of the Ebonyi massacre, Iwuanyanwu revealed that the elder council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has mandated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, professor George Obiozor and the chairman of Governors forum , Dave Umahi to call an emergency meeting of stakeholders including the National Assembly.

The meeting according to Iwuanyanwu will deliberate on ways and means to protect Igbo people wherever they live. Also, he added that the meeting will also establish an emergency relief fund from where help can be given to victims of terrorism anywhere in Igbo land.

“I’m angry about the Ebonyi incident, we have gone through this process before , I’m still alive today and strong, I might be old but I can stay in my office and give advice, ISWAP, Boko Haram and killer herdsmen are collaborators.

“In Igbo culture of “Onye-aghala-nwanne-ya, ” I want to make it clear to all and sundry that any attack on any Igbo soil is an attack on the entire Igbo land .Igbos will never fold there hands and watch people invade them in their homes, destroy their properties, rape their wives and kill them.

“I’m constrained to sound this warning as the chairman of Ohanaeze council of elders that we we will no longer accept a situation where our people are invaded by terrorists.

“We will take every step to defend the lives and property of our people , we have passed through this journey and violence of war and we know it is very painful and lonely journey. That is the reason all elders of Igbo land are passionate about peace and unity in one Nigeria restructured under a new constitution that can protect every part of the country and create incentive to the benefit of the people and Nigeria. ” Iwuanyanwu stated.