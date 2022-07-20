From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, disclosed, on Wednesday, that the newly built King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, costed the State N80 billion.

Umahi disclosed the information at a meeting with the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, in Abuja, adding that the cost would have been inflated to, at least N150 billion if the project was executed by agency or some unmonitored contractors.

The governor, however, explained that the visit was to congratulate the Executive Secretary for the new job which was based on his exemplary contribution to the development of Nigeria, expressing optimism that the new appointment as TETFund boss will herald huge transformation to the Fund.

He, thus solicited the assistance of TETFund for the speedy release of the take-off grant of the university to enable it expedite action on other interventions that would strengthen the operations of the school.

He said: “I am here to congratulate my brother for this promotion and appointment. It was based on the job he has done for the country, and to thank him for the exemplary public service. Whenever we call him, he picks and it is not because I am governor.

“I asked him to do everything he can to fast-track projects because of the issue of market prices (inflation), and he has started to address that, and I am very happy about that. Having worked in the ministry of works, I know it is top priority for him. There is no price that is constant in this country within the period of 60 days so since he has started, it means we will definitely succeed.

“I am also here to thank him for the work he is doing in the seven new universities, which one is in my state. The President graciously named the university after me, and I am also here to say thank you to him. We also have interventions for the university. Before, I could ask, the executive secretary had written a letter requesting that the university come up with proposal. That is how it ought to be.

“Before now, you have to beg and wait, and the project of one year will take up to two years. I shouldn’t be so. I am very happy with what they are doing for us and what they will still do for us.”

Responding, the Executive Secretary commended the governor for the many transformation he has brought to the State, describing the governor as a standard bearer for measuring public service.

He said: “I make bold to say that the executive governor of Ebonyi State is one governor the whole country is proud of, seeing the transformation that has taken place in the state. We all know what the state was in yens of its standing, both within the southeast and even the entire country.

“That’s one of the disadvantaged states in terms of infrastructure and educational facilities. But with the transformation that we witnessed under the leadership of Umahi is a cue everybody must take. It has become a standard bearer for measuring public service and even the delivery of the dividend of democracy as it is captured.”

He added that the President was impressed with the structure put in place by the governor in the new Medical Sciences university, hence he did not hesitate to name the university after the governor.

“Our country will grow and develop if people commit themselves to serving the way he has done. We remain proud of his service. Beside taking over the university, the federal government has established a College of Education in Ebonyi as well as a Federal Government Technical College within the last few years.”