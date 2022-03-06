From Chijioke, Agwu Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government yesterday mocked the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) for rejecting the judgement of the state High Court in Abakaliki which ruled that Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, did not break any law by defecting from the PDP to the APC.

The state chapter of PDP had in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, rejected the judgement and accused the presiding judge of corruption.

But Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, in a statement insisted that the court was right in its judgement.

He claimed that PDP’s grouse was that the judgement has caused serious frustration and confusion in their camp.

Part of the statement reads: “We have noted the understandable expressions of frustration and confusion that engulfed the spirit and letters of the press release of the Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State Chapter, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie.

“We would not have joined issues with a man who is neither politically nor legally rooted but for the need to put the records straight for the public pleasure.

“We discountenance with utmost responsibility, the press release of Mr. Tochukwu Okorie as absolutely irresponsible, without foundation and mischievously woven to attack the credibility of a robustly contested and well decided matter instituted by legally recognized entities and personalities who are invested with unfettered right under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to sue and be sued; we view the press release as a substanceless piece calculated to sully the hard earned reputation of the Judge of the State High Court that heard and judicially and judiciously disposed of a matter properly brought before him, and that of the lawyers for both parties who diligently discharged their constitutional duties of legal representation.

“It will be noted that the Judge never acted utra vires and that his court never acted outside the jurisdiction conferred to it by the grundnum itself. Incidentally it has coordinate jurisdiction with the Federal High Court on this matter. So, Mr Tochukwu Okorie must know that his disparaging press release is politics taken too far and it goes with legal consequences.”