From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Eze–elect of Ekoli-Edda Autonomous Community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, John Igwe, yesterday, the raised alarm over what he described as plots to dethrone him 11 years after he was elected.

He raised the alarm in Afikpo, yesterday, while addressing newsmen.

According to him, he was elected in 2010 by majority of the community to succeed the late monarch of the community who died same year.

However, his coronation was delayed as some persons in the community challenged his election at the state High Court in Afikpo but the court after many years of legal battle upheld his election.

“Since then, I have been in acting capacity attending meetings as representative of the community at various places, including at the local government while waiting for official recognition by the state government,” he said.

The monarch lamented that recently the town union of the community began moves to elect a new traditional ruler by announcing sale of forms for the position.

He accused the council Chairman, Eni Uduma-Chima, of masterminding the alleged plot to dethrone him through the town union.

When contacted, Iduma-Chima declined comment. But one of his aides told Daily Sun that the purported election of the traditional rulers was contentious because it did not follow the laid down procedures put in place by community for such exercise.

