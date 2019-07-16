Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Traditional rulers from communities in Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas of Ebonyi State, yesterday, said some youths who reportedly petitioned and protested the building of an international airport in Ezzaland, are not from Ezza clan.

Some people were said to have protested the resolution of Governor David Umahi to construct an international airport in Oriuzor, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that, last week, many people in the area protested alleged plans to relocate the airport project, which the state government has reportedly concluded plans to commence construction; from next week.

The traditional rulers, who paid solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Abakaliki, described the protesters as enemies of progress.

The monarchs were led by Eze Charles Mkpuma, from Ezza South, and vowed that the protesters and their sponsors would be fished out and disciplined for daring to kick against the decision of the state government to site airport in Ezza land.

“Those protesting against the siting of airport in Oruzor community are not from Ezza clan. This is because no reasonable person can object development no matter what. It is foolishness to do such,” he said.

In his response, Umahi assured the traditional rulers there is no going back on construction of the airport.

The governor also assured them he would pay compensation to those who may be displaced, on account of the airport, even as he said his administration would not relent in its commitment to make double theAbakaliki-Afikpo and Abakaliki-Enugu highways to further open up the state for investors.