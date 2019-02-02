Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Barely 48 hours after the Ebonyi State Council of Traditional Rulers reportedly endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, the monarchs, yesterday, assured the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of their overwhelming support.

They said that although they assured Buhari of “some votes” in the state, their real support was for the PDP because according to them, the success story of their Governor, Chief David Umahi, was attributable to the party.

Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, who spoke on behalf of 140 traditional rulers in the state made their stand known at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, while receiving the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku.

“We humbly attribute the success achieved so far by our dear Governor to your great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Accordingly, we wish to state unequivocally that our state, Ebonyi, is a PDP state and we shall overwhelmingly vote for all the PDP candidates.

“Indeed, not less than 90 percent of our votes cast, notwithstanding the fact that we had assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he will get some votes in Ebonyi State. We believe that your highly valued experience and profound voyage into Nigerian political history and leadership will equip you sufficiently for the task ahead”, they said.

Responding, Atiku, who appreciated the monarchs for the important roles they play at local level by offering quality leadership, thanked them for believing in him and his team. He told them that his team is on a mission to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Earlier at the Abakaliki Township Stadium where the rally was held, Atiku, who was overwhelmed by the massive turnout of supporters numbering over 5,000, assured that, if elected president, his administration would not leave any stone unturned in revamping the economy of the country for the good of all Nigerians.

“I want to use this opportunity to commit to you that Ebonyi will never be marginalized in the Federal Government again. And to the people of the South East, let me tell you, I don’t know what will happen in the future, but from the inception of this country, this is your best time.

“Please on the 16th of February and March 2, go out and vote for PDP. Please protect those votes after casting them. The youths of Ebonyi are very agile, very patriotic and I want you to make sure that you protect those votes”, he added.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said that his party was ready to offer Nigerians quality leadership that would transform the nation’s economy and place it on the path of progress.

“The rescue team today is in Ebonyi with the man that will rescue Nigeria from poverty, hunger, hardship, and mass killing”, he assured.

The Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, regretted that the country is collapsing under the APC-led Federal Government and appealed to Nigerians to vote out APC on February 16.

“Under APC, Nigeria is collapsing. There is insecurity, and nothing is moving forward in this country. With Atiku Abubakar, there will be security, economic boom, quality education,” he said.

“Our universities are on strike and our children have been at home. Under Atiku Abubakar, our schools will not be closed due to strike. Our hospitals are not equipped and as such not functioning well. Under Atiku, that situation will be changed for good. We are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from collapse”, he said.

Corroborating Obi, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, said: “Today in Nigeria, the hunger, and unemployment is too much. There is one man that will unite Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. The APC that is there cannot provide job. We need a man that understands how to create jobs.”

In his speech, the Governor of the state, Chief David Umahi, assured Atiku of total support at the poll.

Umahi said: “Ebonyi State is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State. We don’t have another party and the PDP in the state has performed. We want to assure you that by reason of what God has started in Ebonyi State, we shall massively vote PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Dave Umahi and Kelechi Igwe and all the National and State House of Assembly candidates”, he assured.