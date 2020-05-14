Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, said it is considering to construct gates at all entry points into the state to stop returnees from entering illegally.

Governor David Umahi, who disclosed this during a live broadcast in Abakaliki, said the gates will be constructed in such a way that it will be difficult for anyone to enter the state without permission.

He said he had reached out to his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the matter, adding that the two states may soon commence the project.

Umahi said his administration will do everything within its powers to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“I spoke with Enugu governor and we agreed on the project as it is still on my mind to build gates. We will build the gates in such a way that even if you want to go through the bush, you cannot pass.

“I am going to be very strict on this border restriction. If there is restriction of borders, we would not have even one case of coronavirus in Ebonyi State,” he said.