Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Government, yesterday, said it plans to install Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at its boundaries to ensure proper surveillance and monitoring of happenings with neighbouring states.

Governor David Umahi who disclosed this in Abakaliki during a live broadcast on the fight against Coronavirus also announced that seven checkpoints had been set up to forestall incidence of smuggling of people into the state. He said the state had commencement random testing of residents for COVI-19 and that the target was to test at least 2,000 persons in the next two weeks.

“We have directed today for aggressive testing of at least 10 persons per ward. The chairmen, coordinators, royal highness and our people must identify the homes to be tested before the next five days. This assignment must be completed within two weeks. So, within the next two weeks, we are going to test 2,000 people in Ebonyi State. We have agreed to have seven blockages in each border location. Each entry point of Ebonyi State will have seven blockages. The first one at the boundary between us and another state will be manned by the Army.”