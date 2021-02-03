From Chijike Agwu, Abakaliki

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ebonyi State chapter, has warned politicians not to drag students into the political feud between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Daily Sun reports that there has been no love lost between political gladiators from the APC in the state, led by Governor David Umahi and the PDP, led by former secretary to the government of the federation and former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, over the control of the state since last year when Umahi defected to the APC.

NANS, at a press conference attended by Students Union Government (SUG) presidents of the five tertiary institutions in the state, cautioned its members from taking sides in the political feud. The student’s body pledged to continue to support every administration towards development, but said it would never support any political party to cause havoc or unleash mayhem in the state.

“The leadership of Ebonyi State students’ community protests any ploy and strategy, mischievously calculated to rope students into the square of partisanship. Any plan drawn to turn our students into card-carrying members of any political party, antagonises the course we uphold.’’