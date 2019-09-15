The National leadership of “Young Workers’ Committee’’, an arm of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has lauded the efforts of Ebonyi Gov. Dave Umahi in developing the state.

A statement issued on Sunday by Mr Leonard Nkah, President of NULGE Ebonyi Chapter , said that the committee made the commendation during the inauguration of Ebonyi State Chapter of Younger Workers’ Committee.

The statement quoted Mrs Jamila Yusuf, National Chairperson, Young Workers’ Committee as describing Gov. David Umahi as having demonstrated outstanding performance in leadership, governance and development of Ebonyi.

She, however, pointed out that the creation of Young Workers’ Committee was aimed at giving youths at national, state and local government levels defined functions and recognition.

On his part, Nkah expressed the determination of NULGE to continually ensure the welfare of local government employees in the state.

While extolling the harmonious working relationship existing between the state government and local government employees, he urged workers to remain steadfast and always put in their best.

Nkah, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, also promised to provide quality leadership that would yield more positive results.

The highlight of the event was the swearing in of members of state executive of Young Workers’ Committee.

They are Mr Okeh Christopher, State Chairman, Mr Chris Obinna Ani, the Deputy Chairman and Abraham Florence, Acting Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Christopher promised to run an open and purposeful administration that would be constitutionally-driven. (NAN)