From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Legal practitioner, Chinedu Nwota, has clinched the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), House of Representatives ticket for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nwota who also aspired for the position during the 2019 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged the APGA candidate on Friday.

Returning Officer for the election which took place at the party’s Secretariat in Abakaliki, Mr. Onwe John, while announcing the result, said Nwota scored a total of 52 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.

Onwe described the election as free, fair and transparent.

Nwota in his acceptance speech commended the delegates and leaders of the party for given him the mandate to represent the party in the forthcoming general elections for the constituency.

“I thank my party, the entire executives and delegates of APGA for reposing their confidence on me as the best foot forward for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in 2023.

“We look forward to a robust campaign in the event PDP and APC are able to resolve their crisis to filled a candidate for the general election” he said.