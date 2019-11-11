Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Following the mixed reactions that trailed the sack of two female corps members from the orientation camp by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi State, the management has stepped forward to offer clarifications on its action.

State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Ann Ibe, told newsmen on Monday that the action was misconceived by the public. She said that NYSC followed laid down rules before evicting the corps members from the camp.

She said that the corps members flouted Schedule 1 Article 3 (b) (ix) of the NYSC Bylaws 1993 which deals with the mode of dressing and were queried for that.

Mrs Ibe, who said that the matter had been forwarded to the NYSC headquarters for final decision on the fate of the corps members, insisted that they were sacked from the camp in line with the recommendations of the NYSC Camp Court.

“The court considered their cases and gave them an opportunity to defend themselves for not being properly kitted in line with service regulations which includes undertaking to keep to the rules and regulations of the scheme,” she claimed.

The two female corps members, Okafor Love Obianuju and Odji Oritsetsolaye were undergoing a 3-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 before they were thrown out from the camp.

A statement from the spokesperson of the NYSC in the state, Ngozi Ukwuoma, which was made available to newsmen, disclosed that the duo was spotted by the camp director, Mrs Isu Josephine, and her team during routine inspection wearing white t-shirt and white skirt.

The duo, it was gathered, refused to wear trousers because according to them, doing so was against their faith and as such preferred to wear skirt which is meant for the female folks.

But following the condemnation that trailed the action of the NYSC management, the body stepped forward to offer the clarifications on the eviction of the corps members.