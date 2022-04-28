From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Founding leaders and members of APC in Ebonyi, also known as Old APC, yesterday, rejected Governor David Umahi’s endorsement of the House of Assembly Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, as his preferred aspirant for the governorship primary.

They also alleged systematic marginalisation in the activities of the party by the state government, especially as it concerns the 2023 general election.

The founding members also claimed the new entrants, led by Governor Umahi, have hijacked the party and schemed them out.

One of them, Paul Okorie, former commissioner for Works and Environment, who briefed newsmen in Abakaliki, condemned the endorsement of Nwifuru by Umahi, describing it as unhealthy for democracy.

“How do you expect me to be comfortable that you are in a house and somebody came in to come and join you, you welcome him and he decided to hijack the house and took over everything?

“A governorship candidate of the party should emerge through open contest that is transparent and that is democracy. It is through only this condition that the very best can emerge.

“As we are getting into the election, we should be careful not to close political space against people. It should be thrown open so that everybody can contest and it will produce popular candidate,” he said.

