From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, disclosed its resolve to swim and sink with ex-Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, in his quest to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

State Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba, in a statement after the State Working Committee (SWC) meeting in Abakaliki, said the choice of Anyim as presidential candidate of the party was none negotiable.

PDP State Chairman, Tochuku Okorie said Ebonyi is lucky and proud to have Anyim as a citizen of the state, noting that “Anyim is one Nigerian who is eminently qualified on his own irrespective of his state of origin” to steer what he described as “the current rudderless ship of Nigeria,” to a successful anchor.

He stated that the resolution of the SWC to stand with Anyim is not just because he is from Ebonyi but given his unassailable pedigree, adding that “his past is an elegant testimony of what his future holds for Nigeria.”

Okorie reechoed the fact that anytime Nigeria was in a perilous condition, the way it is right now, “God always sent His own to the rescue”. According to him, marketing Anyim to Nigerians is very easy because he had rescued Nigeria in the past when the country was faced with similar challenges.

He quickly recalled the prominent roles Anyim played to stabilise the National Assembly when the Senate was messed up with what was commonly referred to then as the banana peels.

He again called to memory the valuable roles Anyim played when he led eminent Nigerians to persuade the National Assembly to adopt the famous doctrine of necessity that resolved the then political logjam in the country.

The chairman reiterated that the executive of PDP had decided to reach out to other states executives of the party throughout the federation to woo and persuade them in order to draw more support for Anyim.

