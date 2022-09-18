Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party governorship contender, Senator Obinna Ogba, has said that despite the recent Supreme Court ruling that returned his rival, Ifeanyi Odii, as the validly nominated candidate of the party in the state, that he was still hopeful of flying the party’s flag in 2023.

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly stated this while Sunday addressing his supporters at his Campaign Office in Abakaliki.

He reminded his supporters that the Appeal Court in Abuja recently upheld the cancellation of Odii’s election which held on 28 and 29th May 2022, and upheld his election as ordered by the party on 4th and 5th of June 2022.

He stated that his rival had also appealed the Appeal Court ruling at the Supreme Court, adding that the judgement was being awaited.

He emphasised that the issue of primary election was totally within the powers of the national leadership of the party, and that the power was rightly exercised by the party when it cancelled the primary election which produced Odii and his team.

He expressed confidence in the supremacy of the party and further expressed hope that the Supreme court will eventually upheld his election and declare him the authentic candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi.