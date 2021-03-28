From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, yesterday, resigned his membership of the party and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwebonyi defected to the ruling APC alongside some state executive committee members of his former party.

According to Nwebonyi, others who decamped to the APC with him were the chairmen of the 13 local government area chapters of the PDP, including the chairmen of 171 wards of the party.

The defection took place at the Pa Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki yesterday morning.

Giving reasons for their defection to the APC, Nwebonyi said they were dissatisfied with both the national and zonal leadership of the PDP.

He also cited marginalisation of the South East zone, violation of the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, which recognised him as the chairman of the party and their inability to work with the present leadership of the party at the zone as some of the reasons behind the defection.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to express our total rejection of the anti-democratic practices in the party and therefore resign our positions as well as our membership of the party. We have made genuine efforts to get things done the right way but some leaders of the party are bent on using antics and gimmicks to achieve their inordinate ambitions.

In his remarks, the acting Chairman of APC in the State, Stanley Emegha, who received the decampees to the fold of the APC called on the citizens and members of the party to come out en mass and be part of the ongoing registration exercise of the party.

Reacting to the development, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Silas Onu, said Nwebonyi and his friends joined the APC last year when Governor Umahi defected to the party.

He further stated that Nwebonyi’s movement to the APC “is a further confirmation that the judgment they obtained was a temporal relief that will most certainly be thrown out on appeal which we are still pressing on, for the record.