From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published names of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for the 2023 general election.

It was gathered that the successful candidates emerged from the faction loyal to one of the governorship candidates in the state, Ifeanyi Odii,

Odii and his line-up had won the primary on May 28 and 29 with a wide margin.

The primary that produced Odii on May 29 was reportedly monitored by INEC and adopted by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) as the authentic primary in Ebonyi State in obedience to court order.

Federal High Court had nullified the factional primary of June and 5 organised by Obinna Ogba.

Spokesman of Anyichuks Campaign Organisation, Abia Onyike, in a statement, yesterday, said listed for the PDP National Assembly candidates for Ebonyi State as released by INEC for the 2023 general election are Lazarus Nweru Ogbe (Ebonyi Central senatorial district), Samuel Ominyi Egwu (Ebonyi North senatorial district), and Michael Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South senatorial district).

Candidates for the House of Representatives are Victor Umoke Aleke (Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Barnabas Chukwuma Ofoke (Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency, Johnson Obinna Nwachukwu (Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Vitalis Ogbonna Nwanne (Ezza South/Ikwo federal donstituency, Jerry Okechukwu Obasi (Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency and Uduma Enwo Igariwey (Afikpo North/Afikpo South federal constituency.

2023: Court stops INEC from ending ... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video 2023: Court stops INEC from ending voter registration

Onyike called on all PDP faithful to close ranks to face the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election.