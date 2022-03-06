From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged a judge of the Ebonyi State High Court, Justice H.A. Njoku before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over an alleged abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Specifically, the party has called on the Council to immediately investigate Justice Njoku for allegedly using his judicial powers to frustrate the judgment of Abuja division of the Federal High Court in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021, between the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Eric Igwe.

In a petition filed by its counsel, Nkemakolam Okoro, dated March 4, 2022, and received by the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), same day, the party alleged that the judge had abused his judicial powers in his efforts to frustrate the matter pending before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court. The party called on the NJC to apply appropriate disciplinary measures against Justice Njoku in order to “forestall pending abuse of court processes, in respect of matters already filed and pending at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which matters have been duplicated and assigned to judges in Afikpo and Ohaukwu divisions of the High Court of Ebonyi State.”

The petition is tilted “Abuse of office, use of judicial powers to confer undue advantage on a party to frustrate the judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja fixed for delivery on March 8, 2022 and conspiracy to abuse the process of court against Hon. Justice H. A. Njoku of the High Court of Ebonyi State, sitting in Abakaliki.”