From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State chapter on Saturday held a peaceful state congress to elect new executives to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

At the congress, which was held at the premises of the Peoples Club in Abakaliki, Mr Tochukwu Okorie emerged as the new substantive state chairman of the party.

According to the results announced by the Chairman, Ebonyi State PDP Congress Committee, Chief Ben Collins, Okorie pulled 1200 votes to defeat his rival, Silas Onu who polled 200 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Tochukwu Okorie, thanked leaders and members of the party in the state for their confidence in him.

He promised to carry all leaders and members of the party along even as he also solicited their support and cooperation to enable him to serve the party well.

National Vice Chairman of the party Ali Odefa in his remarks said the peaceful manner in which the Congress was conducted showed how united and prepared the party members were to take over the state in 2023.

Also in his remarks, a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Linus Okorie, expressed confidence in the capacity of the new exco to reposition the party and take over the state in 2023.

