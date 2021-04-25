The Ebonyi State government has dismissed as fake news a claim on the social media that the state First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Rachel Ogonna Umahi, said she would not vote for her husband, Governor Dave Umahi, if he remains in the All Progressive Congress, APC.
Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. Orji Uchenna Orji, who stated this yesterday in a statement, described the post as vicious, mendacious and faceless.
According to him, the post captioned: “I will not vote my husband in APC” falsely credited to Her Excellency, wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State and made to trend in social media” was the handiwork of “political jobbers deployed by the remnants of the drowned People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state and who have also resorted to writing helplessly and derogatorily about the quintessential mother of the state and doyen of gender mainstreaming, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Rachel Ogonna Umahi (Ogoo Nwanyi), wife of the wonder working governor of Ebonyi State.”
Orji further said: “While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear governor is a proud card-carrying member of All Progressives Congress, APC, with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202; she is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Administration and champion of mobilization to the cause of APC in the state. Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear state joined APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for Southeast to reintegrate into a party of national spread.
“We, therefore, want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the state that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress, APC. We also invite the members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the First Family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate.”
Leave a Reply