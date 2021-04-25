Orji further said: “While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear governor is a proud card-carrying member of All Progressives Congress, APC, with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202; she is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Administration and champion of mobilization to the cause of APC in the state. Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear state joined APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for Southeast to reintegrate into a party of national spread.

“We, therefore, want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the state that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress, APC. We also invite the members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the First Family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate.”