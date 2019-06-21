Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command has warned Fulani herdsmen living in the state against the violation of various laws, rules, and regulations instituted by the state government for the maintenance of peace and order.

Specifically, the command instructed the herdsmen to obey various local laws and regulations governing their host communities to avoid conflict with the people.

The instructions were handed down to the herdsmen by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Awosola Awotinde, during a meeting with leaders of the herder at the police headquarters, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The CP who urged the cattle herders to fish-out all criminal elements in their midst for appropriate actions, warned that the police would not hesitate to deal with any herdsman trying to foment trouble in the state.

He, therefore, challenged the herdsmen to change the prevailing negative narratives about Fulani herdsmen and work with the command and the state government to resolve any crisis that might come up between them and their host communities.

He advised them not to take the laws into their hands at any provocation but to report to the law enforcement agencies for immediate action.

He said: “Herdsmen must obey the laws and regulations of their host states; that is, if you are rearing your cow in Ebonyi. There is a law in the state guiding herdsmen’s operations which must be obeyed.

“Like in Ebonyi State, use of a minor to rear cow is not allowed. There is a limited time you can rear cow and you should not be rearing your cow in the night.

“It is true that there is no community without its own bad elements. The onus however is on you as civilians to monitor your ranks and ensure the criminal elements in your midst are isolated and properly reported to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions.

“You must challenge the prevailing negative narratives about Fulani herdsmen. We will not waver for any reason in carrying out our statutory mandate of protection of lives and properties of law-abiding residents of the state.

“I need to warn sternly, however, that the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any act from any person or group deliberately orchestrated to truncate the peace we have worked so hard to enthrone in the state,” the CP warned.

He said he summoned the meeting to avoid escalation of some issues between some herdsmen and farmers in the state and called for peace between the herdsmen and their host communities.