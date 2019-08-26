Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State’s chapter of Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), has vowed to wage war against sellers of sick birds and their products as well as those who market fake vaccines in the state.

This, it said, is to bring sanity to poultry business in the state and ensure that healthy and high-quality meat is made available to consumers of poultry products.

To achieve this, the leadership of the association said it would commence visitations to the markets and some other places where poultry products and vaccines are sold across the state to checkmate the influx off fake vaccines which, according to it, has wreaked havoc in poultry industry in the state.

Chairman of the association in the state, Nwobegu John, announced this in Abakaliki, shortly after his election as the new chairman of the association.

He said the union would identify with genuine in-put providers so as to bring to an end to the roadside suppliers some of who allegedly engage in the unwholesome practices.

Nwobegu said: “We will do a thorough investigation to know those who are qualified to be in this business, know their source of birds because some of them go by roadside and bring birds in the name of companies, but first, we will invite these companies and have seminar with them and they will tell us their major distributors.

“Three companies are already on ground to conduct the seminar to enable us bring an end to fake vaccines and unhealthy birds in Ebonyi State,” he stated.

Also speaking, the National Vice President (South-East) of the group, Ahanenye Chibundu, urged the members to support the policy of the Federal government banning imported poultry products because according to him, it was done in the best interest of the country.