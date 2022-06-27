Ebonyi Government has said it is reaching out to the family of David Ukpo Nwamina’s family, the touted donor who is from the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Abakaliki.

Orji said the state government was reaching out to

“The state government is following the turn of events and twists which followed the medical intention of the former deputy Senate president over the health condition of his daughter, Sonia.

“These circumstances led to the detention of the senator and his wife in the United Kingdom (UK).

“We urge the UK government to act progressively and meticulously while critically looking at the intention of the detained family.

“The Ebonyi government urges that they be given the benefit of the doubt. We also enjoin the public, especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm.

“The government hopes to see light at the end of the tunnel. The commissioner reiterated that the state government stands with Ekweremadu at this trying moment. We hope the truth and nothing but the truth shall guide the outcome of the matter,” he said.