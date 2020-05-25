Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State has recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 33.

This is the highest number of fresh cases recorded in a single day in the South East.

Ebonyi is toping the list of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the region.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor David Umahi explained that the fresh cases were recorded in Afikpo North and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of the state

He added that the new cases are all returnees who have all been quarantined.

He noted that while Afikpo North LGA had 9 fresh confirmed cases while Ohaukwu recoded 2, adding that the state is yet to record any case of community transmission as all infected patients came in from outside the state.

The governor expressed displeasure at the porous state of the borders, adding that the state would continue to intensify the campaign against people coming into the state against lockdown restrictions.

Governor Umahi urged the Federal Government to increase the number of testing kits to fast track testing of suspected cases, emphasising that some citizens of the state at isolation centres stay for about 21 days without undergoing tests.

Chief Umahi announced the dissolution of Neighbourhood Watch Groups as a result of their inability to secure boundary areas, directing traditional rulers to recruit 100 youths from each community to man the borders.

The governor also announced that the current tenure of the 13 Local Government Council Chairmen would be coming to an end at 12 midnight, Thursday, May 28th. He thanked them for their efforts and commitment in the fight against COVID-19 and the development of the state.

He said that he has already submitted a list to the state House of Assembly for the screening and confirmation of the 13 transition Caretaker Committee members and advised the people not to lobby for the positions as he has concluded everything in regards to the offices.