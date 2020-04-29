Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has announced a second case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, while addressing reporters in Abakaliki on Wednesday, identified the patient as a 27-year-old man from Izzi in Izzi local government area of the State.

Umezuruike said the man was returning from Delta to Ebonyi in company with his pregnant wife and their house help.

He said they were intercepted by Anti-COVID-19 Taskforce at Ishieke in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

The health commissioner, who disclosed that the patient’s pregnant wife and their house help tested negative, added that the man had been isolated for treatment at the state’s isolation centre at the Unity Square in Abakaliki.

Asked if the patient showed any symptoms, Umezurike said the man had a severe headache which, according to him, had subsided, stressing that the COVID-19 team was still monitoring and retesting his wife and his house help.

The health commissioner urged the people and residents of the state not to panic over the second case, assuring that the state government was on top of the matter to ensure that the virus was stamped out of the state.

He said “it is quite unfortunate that yesterday we recorded a second case of COVID-19. He is a 27-year-old man returning from Delta State with his wife and their maid. They stopped at Ishieke park on Sunday and, because of the curfew, they could not get means to proceed to their place in Izzi. They were intercepted and taken to the stadium on Sunday and on Monday they went for testing and, unfortunately, the man tested positive but the wife’s result is inconclusive for now, while their maid tested negative. The man is also in good condition except for intermittent headache which has subsided.”