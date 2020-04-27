Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi governor, Chief David Umahi,yesterday announced that the state has recorded one corona virus index case .

Umahi who announced this in Abakaliki on Sunday said the patient was 31 Old man from Ukawu in Onicha local government area of the state.

The governor said the patient is a bus driver who used to convey travellers from Ore in Ondo State to Abakaliki Ebonyi State.

The Governor said the patient who is a popular bus driver left Ondo State to Ebonyi on the 15th April 2020 but reached the state on 24th of April 2020.

Umahi said the patient returned in his vehicle with three other Ebonyians he picked from Ore in Ondo State to Ebonyi borders on April 24 when he was taken for test in Abakaliki.