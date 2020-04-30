Ebonyi Government, yesterday, announced a second case of COVID-19 positive patient in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, disclosed this at a press conference in Abakaliki said the patient is a 27-year old man from Izzi Local Government Area who was intercepted by the anti-COVID-19 Taskforce at Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area with is wife and maid.

“it is quite unfortunate that yesterday we recorded a second case of COVID-19 .He is a 27 year old man returning from Delta State with his wife and their maid. They stopped at Ishieke park on Sunday and because of the curfew they could not get means to proceed to their place in Izzi. They were intercepted and taken to stadium on Sunday and on Monday they went for testing,and unfortunately the man tested positive, but the wife’s result is inconclusive for now, while their maid tested negative. The man is also in good condition, except for intermittent headache which has subsided,” Umezuruike said.

He said the man that tested positive had been isolated for treatment at the Unity Square isolation centre in Abakaliki.