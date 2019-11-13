The Ebonyi State Government has debunked a story published on Page 9 of Daily Sun of Monday, October 21, 2019.

A statement by Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, described the story as false, misleading and orchestrated by enemies of the state with a view of embarrassing Governor David Umahi.

The statement said, “The Ebonyi State government has noted with displeasure that the false publication on page 9 of The Sun is nothing but sheer falsehood deliberately orchestrated by enemies of the modest achievements of the Government of Ebonyi State, under Governor David Umahi.

“The Ebonyi State government and other well-meaning people of the state severally stated the true position of things in Ebonyi State as regards RUGA settlement which details are already in public domain.”