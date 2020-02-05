Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi government, yesterday, rejected the use of Bakassi Boys as regional security outfit planned for the South East.

Governor David Umahi, last week, announced that governors from the South East were making arrangements for the take-off of a joint security taskforce to strengthen security in the region.

There were, however, suggestions that the name Bakassi Boys should be adopted for the outfit.

But Umahi, said he preferred Neighborhood Security Watch, as the name for the joint regional outfit.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, the governor said, “We cannot accept Bakassi Boys in Ebonyi state. We have been running Neighborhood Security Watch and the outfit has been gazetted in our state law. Name doesn’t matter; the important thing is doing the work and keeping the state safe.

“Actually, all of us are Nigerians, we can see that there is a lot of insecurity in the country. In as much as the Federal Government is doing its best,their best is not enough. They should redouble their efforts in curbing insecurity because it is solely their responsibility to secure lives and property of the citizenry.

As such, what is happening here is that Mr. President has not taken drastic and hardened measures, if he does, I tell you it will charge the security agencies that they must come out with a solution to insecurity in the country,” he said.