Magnus Eze, Enugu

Following upsurge of security threats in some parts of the South East Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State have commenced another round of profiling of herdsmen in their locality.

Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Felix Igboke, who disclosed this shortly after a security meeting in the area, said the action was sequel to a directive by Governor David Umahi.

Igboke, explained that the exercise was not intended to disturb any law abiding herders, but would instead mitigate periodic clashes between farmers and herdsmen, leading to their harmonious coexistence in the area.

He, however, said that it had been challenging profiling the herdsmen, as many of them had refused to comply with the exercise, but assured that he has put a mechanism in motion to ensure the successful exercise.

“Our governor has done so much on this issue of herdsmen to the extent of even bringing down the National President of Myetti Allah for a town hall meeting here in Ebonyi state and there is a law that regulates farmers and herdsmen in the state which the national chairman of Myetti Allah leadership signed.”