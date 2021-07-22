Members of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Ebonyi State have received support from the Federal Government for the current planting season.

State Coordinator of RIFAN, Onyiba Bassey Chima, who spoke at the distribution in Abakaliki, yesterday, said the empowerment involved basically farm inputs initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for registered rice farmers across the country in line with its economic diversification agenda. Chima stated that distribution of the imput had since commenced, stressing that the only condition to access the items comprising fertiliser, rice seedlings, herbicides and others, was for interested farmer to identify with the Association through registeration. “It costs nothing. All these things here are for farmers and once a person fills our form, he will begin to benefit as other members”, he said. One of the beneficiaries and member representing Onicha West State Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chukwuma Igwe told Daily Sun that his legislative work did not stop him from being a ‘practical farmer.’

