The Ebonyi State Police Command has said that three more bodies have been recovered from the Akaeze-Ukwu river, where a Mercedes 608-model bus plunged into the river on September 18.

This brings the total number of deaths in the accident to 22.

The accident occurred at Akaeze Ukwu community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The 32-passenger bus was returning from a funeral in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state to Enugu State when the accident occurred.

The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , DSP Loveth Odah, said: “On September 22, at about 4.20 p.m, three additional bodies were recovered from the Ivo River.

“They have been deposited at Izunma Hospital Mortuary, Akaeze in the Ivo LGA for autopsy”.

Four persons are still receiving edical attention in the hospital.