Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government yesterday shutdown a private hospital where a coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment.

Governor David Umahi gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze.

Nwaze said the governor gave the order after a meeting with the response team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the new governor’s office in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The governor equally directed the relevant authorities to revoke the certificate of occupancy of the hospital facility as well as the immediate prosecution of the hospital management to serve as a warning to other hospitals that may attempt to admit and treat coronavirus patients without the approval of the government and NCDC.

Umahi dismissed reports that the dead COVID-19 patient was a staff of the judiciary in the state.

Nwaze also stated that the governor has directed that two new testing and treatment centres be set up in Onicha and Ishielu local government areas to make testing and treatment of the virus easier and faster across the state.

He said the plan of the state government to build two new testing centres at Onicha and Ishielu councils will now make all the three senatorial zones have a centre each, thereby, making testing of suspected cases easier and faster across the state.